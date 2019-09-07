Madaba takes plunge into adventure tourism

By JT - Sep 07,2019 - Last updated at Sep 07,2019

Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi, head of the follow-up committee for the implementation of Royal initiatives, opens Alhidan Adventures Centre in Madaba on Saturday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi, head of the follow-up committee for the implementation of Royal initiatives, on Saturday opened Alhidan Adventures Centre in Madaba.

The project aims at expanding adventure tourism in Madaba, 30km southwest of Amman, and increasing the number of visitors as well as creating job opportunities for local residents, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Wadi Hidan, with its water-filled canyons, offers a unique opportunity for adventure tourism enthusiasts.

Issawi toured the centre, pointing out that this project is an implementation of His Majesty King Abdullah's directives to enhance adventure tourism safety and organisation, along with promoting tourism products, boosting local community development and job creation.

Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature General Director Yahya Khaled said that Wadi Hidan, as a tourist destination, has lacked a qualified cadre with relevant experience, noting that the new centre organises the area according to specific strategies.

The centre has provided 26 permanent and temporary jobs to locals, improving their living conditions and incomes, he added.

Alhidan Adventures Centre provides experienced guides and professional equipment to help navigate the Kingdom's third-largest spring in Wadi Hidan, which runs down to the Dead Sea.