You are here
‘Mafraq will be hub for Syria, Iraq rebuilding’
By JT - Oct 10,2017 - Last updated at Oct 10,2017
AMMAN — The northeastern city of Mafraq is going to be a launching pad for the reconstruction of Syria and Iraq, said State Minister for Investment Affairs Muhannad Shehadeh on Tuesday, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
During the launching of the investment map in Mafraq, Shehadeh said that the future vision for the area would be realised through plans to create the proper environment to enhance the production capacity of the governorate, which, he noted, enjoys a competitive edge due to its location.
The minister said the government also seeks to promote a participatory approach in decision-making and setting priorities through cooperation between the newly elected governorate council and the executive council.
Related Articles
AMMAN — Construction work has commenced on a Water Ministry project designed to improve water supply and rehabilitate networks in the northe
AMMAN — Developing Mafraq Public Hospital to enable it to provide better services is a priority for the Health Ministry, Minister Mahmoud Sh
AMMAN — The government on Monday announced the launching of an investment map that aims to improve the economy and standards of living in th
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Oct 10, 2017
Oct 10, 2017
Oct 10, 2017
Oct 10, 2017
Opinion
Oct 10, 2017
Oct 10, 2017
Oct 10, 2017
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment