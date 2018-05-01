Majority of NAF beneficiaries paid less than JD50

By JT - May 01,2018 - Last updated at May 01,2018

AMMAN — More than 50 per cent of households receiving assistance from the National Aid Fund (NAF) were paid less than JD50 a month in 2016, a survey has shown.

The study, conducted by Jordan Strategy Forum, covered the years 2014-2016, with findings show that in 2016, the number of households who received financial aid ranging from JD0-JD50, was 46,472 out of 88,833.

In 2015, the figure also exceeded the 50 per cent remark, recording 44,878 out of 87,691, and in the year before, it was 43,940 out of a total of 88,445 families whose monthly assistance was JD50 or less.

Two years ago, only 10,835 beneficiaries were paid a sum ranging between JD151-200, and a group of almost a similar size received JD101-JD150.

According to NAF’s literature, the fund seeks to increase the number of households benefitting from its regular assistance to 98,000 in 2019, while the number of those who benefited from emergency assistance is planned to go up to 7,000 in the said year, compared with 5,000 in 2017.

NAF, whose board is headed by the minister of social development, also helps families by securing vocational training for their children.