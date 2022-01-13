You are here

Home » Local » Man arrested for alleged murder of son in cold case

Man arrested for alleged murder of son in cold case

By JT - Jan 13,2022 - Last updated at Jan 13,2022

AMMAN — An investigation team tasked with investigating old unsolved cases at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has uncovered the murder case of a juvenile, leading to the arrest of his father.

According to the case, the juvenile left his home in Amman in 2013 and was reported missing at the time.

However, the team investigating the cold case gathered new information, which helped the sleuths to zero in on the victim’s father and arrest him, according to a Public Security Directorate (PSD) spokesperson.

During questioning, the father confessed to killing his son after some disputes while at their home in 2013, the Jordan News Agency, reported, quoting the PSD spokesperson as saying. 

The case was referred to the Criminal Court prosecutor general, the PSD official noted.

up
5 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.