Man arrested for alleged murder of son in cold case

AMMAN — An investigation team tasked with investigating old unsolved cases at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has uncovered the murder case of a juvenile, leading to the arrest of his father.

According to the case, the juvenile left his home in Amman in 2013 and was reported missing at the time.

However, the team investigating the cold case gathered new information, which helped the sleuths to zero in on the victim’s father and arrest him, according to a Public Security Directorate (PSD) spokesperson.

During questioning, the father confessed to killing his son after some disputes while at their home in 2013, the Jordan News Agency, reported, quoting the PSD spokesperson as saying.

The case was referred to the Criminal Court prosecutor general, the PSD official noted.