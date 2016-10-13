‘Man arrested on suspicion of killing brother in Zarqa’

By Rana Husseini - Oct 13,2016 - Last updated at Oct 14,2016

AMMAN — Authorities on Thursday announced the arrest of a 30-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing his older brother in Zarqa, 22km northeast of the capital.

The 36-year-old victim was shot repeatedly outside his home on Thursday morning, a senior official said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was declared dead on arrival, the source told The Jordan Times.

An initial investigation indicated that “a family dispute was behind the murder”.

“The suspect headed to his brother’s house and shot him to death following a heated argument about an old family feud,” the source said.

A post-mortem by a team of pathologists at Zarqa National Institute of Forensic Medicine indicated that the victim received five bullets to the head and chest, a senior medical source told The Jordan Times.

Police said they were investigating the incident and that the suspect will be referred to the Criminal Court prosecutor for further questioning and indictment.