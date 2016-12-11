Man charged with three counts of premeditated murder over death of wife, two children

AMMAN — Criminal Court Prosecutor Qahtani Qoqazeh on Sunday charged a man who reportedly killed three members of his family on Saturday with three counts of premeditated murder and arson.

The 52-year-old man allegedly shot dead his 48-year-old wife, 24-year-old daughter and 23-year-old son in Taibeh District in Irbid Governorate, 80km north of Amman.

After allegedly shooting them with his pump-action rifle, the suspect called the police and turned himself in, a security source told The Jordan Times on condition of anonymity.

The source noted that the suspect, who works as a farmer, did not provide reasons for his crimes, but claimed to be suffering from a mental illness.

Relatives of the victims posted on social media websites pictures of the daughter’s wedding invitation, which was supposed to be held on the same day of the crime.

The family of the victims on Saturday gave security agencies three days to investigate the murder before they take action against the suspect, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported, adding that the suspect was detained for 14 days in Bab Al Hawa correctional and rehabilitation centre, pending further investigation.

Former MP Basil Alawneh, the late wife’s uncle, said that despite the shock, all measures were taken to calm the concerned families and allow the judicial authorities to perform their role in accordance with the law.

He said the suspect also has a six-year-old child and two teenage daughters — 13 and 14 — in addition to another married daughter living abroad, whom he said are the only ones who remained alive in the family.

A similar murder took place earlier this year, when a 70-year-old man reportedly killed his wife, son and daughter “out of rage” in Amman’s Hashemi Shamali area.

In a statement, the Sisterhood is Global Institute (SIGI) condemned Saturday’s crime, which coincided with the final day of celebrations marking 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence in Jordan.

“While the campaign was held under the title ‘Stop the Killing of Women and Girls’, such crimes are on the rise in Jordan,” said SIGI, noting that home was the place of 24 murders of girls and women this year.

“Home is no longer a safe haven for a lot of women,” said SIGI.