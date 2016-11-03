Man ‘decapitates’ his mother in Amman

AMMAN — A man in his 20s allegedly killed his mother in a “heinous way” on Thursday in the capital’s Tabarbour area, the Public Security Department (PSD) said.

In a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the PSD said the suspect used a knife in the murder, and police are searching for him.

Local news websites reported that the suspect decapitated the victim, who was in her 50s, and then fled the house.

The suspect, who has a criminal record, is reportedly wanted on a number of drug-related cases, according to the websites.

On Thursday night, reports said police caught the man in Amman's Tareq area.

Also on Thursday, the PSD said police have arrested a man in Zarqa in connection with the stabbing death of his brother.

On Monday, Zarqa police were informed that there was a body in an abandoned house in the city’s Hashemiyeh area.

An initial forensic report revealed that the victim was in his 30s, and that the body had no signs of struggle, said the PSD.

The victim died after receiving multiple stab wounds to different parts of his body, the PSD statement added.

After collecting evidence, interviewing the victim’s acquaintances and examining the crime scene, the police suspected the victim’s brother, who was called in for questioning

In his initial statement, the suspect said he stabbed his brother to death over a dispute between them.

The case was referred to the Criminal Court prosecutor for further investigation and indictment, the PSD added.

On Thursday, a joint force of the Gendarmerie Department and the PSD raided a house where a group of “wanted suspects” were present in western Balqa, 35km northwest of Amman, Petra reported.

The suspects fired shots at the joint force, prompting them to return fire.

Three suspects were arrested, one of whom is classified as dangerous, the PSD said, adding that the force seized two weapons.

One suspect was injured in the fire exchange and was taken to hospital, where he was reported to be in fair condition, Petra said, adding that an investigation is under way.

Meanwhile, Irbid PSD is following up on a car theft case, where unidentified suspects claimed they belonged to the “secret traffic police” and took the car from its owner.

Irbid Police Director Brig. Gen. Amjad Khreisat said a citizen visited a police station to retrieve his car, saying it was impounded by three officers who stopped him on Petra Street, but the car was not taken by the police.

Khreisat told Petra that a committee was formed to investigate the incident, which involves theft and impersonating police officers.