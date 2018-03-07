You are here
Man gets 15-year jail term for bank robbery
By JT - Mar 07,2018 - Last updated at Mar 07,2018
AMMAN — The State Security Court (SSC) on Wednesday sentenced a man to 15 years with hard labour for the armed robbery of a bank in Abdoun.
In January, the police arrested a suspect in connection with an armed robbery of the Etihad Bank's branch in Abdoun neighbourhood and retrieved the JD98,000 that was stolen from the bank.
The suspect allegedly entered the bank wearing a baseball cap and holding a gun, and demanded cash from the teller.
