Man, woman charged in death of foreign national

AMMAN — The Criminal Court prosecutor on Thursday charged a man and woman with robbery and premeditated murder in connection with the alleged killing of an Arab man from a neighbouring country in Amman, official sources said.

Police received a complaint from the family of the 50-year-old victim that he had entered the Kingdom on July 22, but the family had lost contact with him, Police Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi told The Jordan Times recently.

The police official had said that investigators monitored the victim's movements since entering the Kingdom from a border crossing, and the investigation led the police to a female suspect who informed them about the male suspect who was arrested.

In his initial testimony to police and Criminal Court Prosecutor Ishaq Abu Awad, the suspect said that he "stabbed and killed the victim over financial feuds," a senior official source said.

"The suspect said that he placed the victim's body in a suitcase with the help of the female suspect and drove to Madaba," the official source told The Jordan Times.

The two suspects then "set the body ablaze and buried the remains in a secluded area", according to the official source.

On Wednesday, Abu Awad ordered the remains of the body to be exhumed for an autopsy at the National Institute of Forensic Medicine (NIFM).

A team of pathologists, headed by the NIFM Director Adnan Abbas, conducted the autopsy on the remains of the victim, a senior medical source said.

"The team of pathologists did a DNA test and were able to identify the remains as ones belonging to the missing person," the senior medical source told The Jordan Times.

Meanwhile, the two suspects remained detained for 15 days at correctional and rehabilitation centres pending further investigation and questioning.

Abu Awad is expected to summon the victim's family members from the neighbouring country for questioning.