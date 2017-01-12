Mauritanian president to attend Arab summit

By JT - Jan 12,2017 - Last updated at Jan 12,2017

AMMAN — Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz on Wednesday in Nouakchott received Minister of State for Investment Affairs Jawad Anani, who handed him a letter from His Majesty King Abdullah, inviting him to attend the Arab summit that the Kingdom will host in March.

Anani, who is also deputy prime minister for economic affairs, conveyed King Abdullah's best wishes to the Mauritanian president and the Mauritanian people, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Abdel Aziz voiced his willingness to attend the summit, noting that he will do his best with King Abdullah, president of the summit, to reach political solutions to regional crises.

He described the Arab summit in Jordan as a good opportunity to restore pan-Arab confidence and solidarity.

So far, invitations have been delivered to Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Sudanese President Omar Al Bashir, Moroccan King Mohammed VI, Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, Kuwaiti Emir Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah and Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

UAE President Sheikh Khalifah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Bahraini King Hamad Bin Issa Al Khalifah, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, Sultan of Oman Qaboos Bin Said, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh, Comorian President Azali Assoumani and Iraqi President Fuad Masum also received invitations.