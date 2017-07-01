Media accreditation for polls open till August 1

AMMAN — The Independent Election Commission (IEC) on Friday announced that it would be receiving accreditation applications for media coverage of the local elections between July 1 and August 1, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The IEC called on local and international journalists of all news outlets who are interested in covering the elections, slated for August 15, and who meet the conditions published on its website (www.iec.jo), to submit their applications on the website within the above mentioned period of time that will not be extended.

The commission also expressed its keenness to cooperate with all media institutions and facilitate procedures to enable journalists to monitor and cover all election stages, in accordance with Jordanian laws and the best international practices.