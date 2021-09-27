Media minister calls for enhancing gov't communication channels

By JT - Sep 27,2021 - Last updated at Sep 27,2021

Minister of State for Media Affairs Sakher Dudin takes part in a conference on government communication tools in Sharjah on Monday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Minister of State for Media Affairs Sakher Dudin on Monday took part in a conference on government communication tools, as part of the 10th session of the International Government Communication Forum in Sharjah, in the UAE.

The forum addressed mechanisms for developing government communication tools and employing social networking sites to publish credible messages, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He referred to developing the skills of government communication practitioners by following methods that captivate the public and keep pace with modern technologies, which are becoming an important source of information, according to Petra.

Also on Monday, Dudin met Sheikh Sultan Bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, deputy ruler of Sharjah and chairman of the Sharjah Media Council.

During the meeting, talks went over media and communication cooperation, and expertise exchange in the field, Petra reported.

The two sides highlighted the importance of the International Forum for Government Communication that brings together communication experts.