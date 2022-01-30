Media minister greets King on 60th birthday

AMMAN — State Minister for Media Affairs Faisal Shboul said that the world has known His Majesty King Abdullah as an exceptional leader and a solid defender of Arab, Islamic and humanitarian issues.

Shboul affirmed His Majesty's “constant and tireless quest” for Jordan, and its youth, to be a role model among countries globally, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He noted that he has been honoured to have conducted interviews with His Majesty and to have accompanied him on many local and international media events.

Throughout these events, he noted how he has sensed the great respect and appreciation His Majesty enjoys from world leaders, “as he possesses a sound and wise opinion, always keen to preserve the interest of Jordan and its people”.

Shboul added that His Majesty the King was able, thanks to his wise leadership and skill, and with the support of his people, to overcome all circumstances and challenges in Jordan, and bring the Kingdom towards greater prosperity and prestige.

The minister sent greetings on the occasion of His Majesty’s 60th birthday.