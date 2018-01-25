Medical association calls for revival of Medical Therapeutic Institution

AMMAN — A medical association called for the revival of the Medical Therapeutic Institution (MTI) in order to give it a chance to apply the plans aimed at providing better medical services to all Jordanians, while controlling the spending of state medical institutions.

The Jordanian Institution for Administration of Hospitals and Health Institutions’ President Rateb Hinawi called for reviving the MIT, which was founded in 1987 under the directives of His Majesty the late King Hussein to improve health and insurance Services in the Kingdom.

The MTI law 1987 defined it as a financially and administratively independent governmental institution responsible for state’s health institutions including the Health Ministry’s hospitals, the Jordanian Royal Medical Services hospitals and university hospitals.

The institution was responsible for the medical and insurance services provided by the state’s health institutions, as well as drafting policies related to the work of these institutions.

Hinawi, who used to be the director of insurance department at the time, said that the current economic situation requires an organised institutional work to control spending, especially in light of the huge drug waste and duplication of work experienced by state’s health institutions.

“This is because each institution works in isolation from each other, they do not work under one institution,” Hinawi told The Jordan Times over the phone.

He said that providing all citizens with a health insurance was a top priority for the institution, and that having dual types of health insurance is considered duplication of work between the different institutions.

A health insurance can be granted through family relationships, he explained, citing the example of someone whose father may work in the armed forces. That person will be granted insurance at the royal medical services, while still being able to receive the Health Ministry’s insurance or the University of Jordan Hospital’s insurance, he explained.

Hinawi stressed that the existence of MTI would have resolved this issue through the control of all three institutions.

Human resources policies were among the projects that died with the abolishment of the institution in 1990, as they were believed to be hard to apply, Hinawi noted.

He said that the hospital’s manager should hold health institutions administration certificate, as the job requires more than the skills of a specialised doctor.

Equal payment and equal privileges of workers at the state’s health institutions was also part of the MIT plans, Hinawi said, explaining that a doctor with the same educational degree and expertise is currently paid more in a university hospital and has more privileges when working at a Royal medical services hospital than at a public one.

Hatem Azrui, Health Ministry’s Spokesperson said that managing hospitals is one of the jobs, which does not have requirements fixed within the ministry’s hospitals. Rather, he explained, most of the managers are chosen according to seniority criteria.

However, Azrui agreed about the lack of equality between workers in the state’s health institution, especially as the work volume and pressure experienced in public hospitals are bigger than in other institutions.

Azrui added that drug waste is an issue that the ministry is trying to control through internal laws and systems.

“There must be a career hierarchy, the salaries vary and the volume of work varies. Equality between workers in different institutions owned by the state would enhance productivity and would make employees feel justice and equality in their work environment,” Azrui concluded.

Hinawi said that consecutive governments, which adopt different agendas and orientations, has been standing against the revival of the institution.

“The institution was not given the chance to achieve its goals,” he concluded.