Medical face mask exports banned — JFDA

AMMAN — The export of medical face masks via border crossings has been banned, according to the Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA).

The JFDA took the decision “as a precaution to ensure that there is no shortage of face masks” and it will be implemented in cooperation with the Jordan Customs Department, JFDA Director General Hayel Obeidat told The Jordan Times over the phone on Thursday.

“We discovered smuggling operations to neighbouring countries… and we need to ensure that the usual 4.5 to 5 million masks imported remain in the market. If some of them are exported, the market might have a shortage,” Obeidat explained.

In light of significant export numbers of the item, the JFDA initially issued a verbal warning against exporting face masks, later taking the official decision to preserve the Kingdom’s stock.

“There are reported cases of coronavirus in neighbouring countries, and although they number only four or five, we need to take precautions on all fronts, especially in regards to food and raw material imported not only from China, but any countries that have the disease, just to remain safe,” the JFDA director general said.

He noted that around 4.5 million masks are imported through the private sector, while the Health Ministry imports half a million each year.

“In case anything happens, we would need doubled amounts,” Obeidat said, pointing out that, while the export of face masks is legal, the decision comes in light of the high demand.

Obeidat also noted that Chinese clothing and foodstuffs already in the Kingdom are “not dangerous at all”, noting that “there is absolutely no reason to panic”, as the JFDA checked all imports entering Jordan and currently in the market.