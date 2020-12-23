Meeting hears of regional experiences in advocating women’s rights

AMMAN — Almost 20 years after the adoption of Resolution 1325, Arab activists on Wednesday discussed the lessons learned and the means of ensuring a safe and secure environment for women and girls.

During a regional meeting that was held by Solidarity Is Global Institute (SIGI), titled: “The Role of the Civil Society in Advancing the Implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women … Regional Experiences”, participants highlighted the need to document the regional experiences in this field and build a coalition to address the resolution and the lessons learned.

The event is part of SIGI’s project, the Economic Empowerment of Women and Syrian Refugee Girls and Jordanians (Resolution 1325), which is supported by UN Women and Women’s Peace and Humanitarian Fund.

“We want to discuss what needs to be done to further ensure protection of women and girls as stipulated in Resolution 1325,” said SIGI’s Executive Director Asma Khader.

It is also essential to ensure that social peace is geared towards protecting its citizens, especially women and girls, Khader said.

Retired Brig. Gen. Hana Afaghani from the Public Security Directorate (PSD) touched on the Kingdom’s contribution in implementing Resolution 1325.

Afghani, who served in the PSD for the past 33 years, said that dozens of female officers in the PSD force had taken part in international peace-keeping missions and they had excelled in their work.

Afghani also highlighted the work of female police officers in Jordan who were stationed at Syrian refugee camps to “ensure the refugees live in a safe and secure environment”.

Participants also stressed the need to ensure the human rights of people in conflict areas, especially women and girls, and to ensure that they live in a safe and secure environment.

The participants who took part in the virtual event were from Lebanon, Palestine, Egypt and Jordan.