Mercy Corps launches campaign to support local businesses

AMMAN — In times of a pandemic, as many sectors are facing threat of closure and the impact of the crisis, Mercy Corps has launched a campaign titled “Ma’assal” to promote local businesses, according to a statement from the international humanitarian organisation.

As a response to the COVID-19 crisis, Mercy Corps has launched “Ma’assal” which translates to long standing origins and roots, and expresses the honour and solid origin of local produce, gearing towards increasing people’s awareness of locally-owned businesses, as well as, supporting their recovery during unprecedented times, according to the statement sent to The Jordan Times on Wednesday.

The campaign encourages consumers to value and purchase products and services provided by Jordanian businesses, through promoting positive views about local businesses, products and services, the statement said.

“The COVID-19 crisis has hit local businesses hard. Many local enterprises are at risk of permanent closure or downsizing, therefore the campaign aims to enhance public awareness by improving knowledge and visibility, in addition to acquainting the community with Jordanian products,” according to the statement.

“Local businesses contribute to Jordan’s economy by bringing growth and innovation, whereas there is a profound economic impact when the money stays in the community,” Economic Development Coordinator at Mercy Corps Dua Shanab told The Jordan Times over the phone on Wednesday.

The pandemic has certainly affected local businesses in the Kingdom, therefore Mercy Corps in cooperation with the Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI) will be shedding light on local businesses’ success stories, she added.

Mercy Corps launched this campaign in early December and it will last until the end of January 2021, she noted, adding that it will be using both online and offline methods.

“Mercy Corps will work directly with activists, influencers and thought leaders, to encourage the community to buy local,” she said.

The offline methods would be implemented in cooperation with the ACI and the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM). The ACI will distribute shelf-talkers, danglers and roll-ups with the campaign’s hashtags and slogan in five hypermarkets in Amman, the statement added.

The campaign’s logo includes symbols of the Jordanian identity, the slogans and key messages derived from the word “Ma’assal”, according to the statements.

The campaign is part of the Leadership and Community Development Programme funded by Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), UK Aid, according to the statement.

Through this programme, Mercy Corps is implementing a wide range of economic activities including apprenticeships for 160 job opportunities across five governorates — Amman, Zarqa, Irbid, Karak, Aqaba.

The programme will also support 25 businesses affected by the COVID-19 crisis through small grants, the statement said.