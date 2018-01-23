You are here
Meridiam to increase its investments in Jordan
By JT - Jan 23,2018 - Last updated at Jan 23,2018
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday met with Meridiam’s CEO Thierry Déau in Davos and discussed the investment opportunities offered by Jordan’s economy.
Déau said Meridiam has invested $200 million in the Queen Alia International Airport, as well as $50 million in Jordan’s water sector, stressing that the fund seeks to increase its investments in the Kingdom.
Noting Jordan’s stability from an economic and security-related perspective, Meridiam’s CEO said the Kingdom boasts a promising investment climate, with plenty of opportunities that can be seized.
Established in 2005, Meridiam serves as an umbrella for a number of European banks and companies.
Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan and Minister of State for Investment Affairs Muhannad Shehadeh attended the meeting.
Related Articles
AMMAN — Business and government leaders at the World Economic Forum (WEF) on the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) on Saturday called on c
AMMAN — Minister of State for Investment Affairs Muhannad Shehadeh said on Monday that the Tanzanian market is considered the “gateway” for
Jordan and The Netherlands on Thursday discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in economic, political and security-related fields, in light of the latest regional developments.
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Opinion
Jan 23, 2018
Jan 22, 2018
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment