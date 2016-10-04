Military to undergo makeover as challenges mount

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), has ordered a review of modernisation requirements for the army and a restructure of its command.

In a letter to the newly appointed Chairman of the Joint Chiefs-of-Staff Major General Mahmoud Freihat, the King cited the war on terror as the drive behind the envisioned changes, according to the letter, released by the Royal Court.

“Today, the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army faces several challenges resulting from volatile regional circumstances that surround us. But the biggest challenge before us is the war on terror, which requires us all to confront it on various levels,” His Majesty told the General.

He added: “I have repeatedly said that the war on terror is foremost our war. It is our duty to stand in the face of the khawarij, the outlaws of Islam, who harm our faith and civilisation. They threaten the future of our generations and global peace and security.

“These challenges call for a full review of requirements related to modernising and advancing our armed forces, especially in regards to planning, training and arming our troops, in addition to restructuring the Armed Forces General Command to meet new developments and requirements.”

The Supreme Commander urged working out proper mechanisms to “guarantee the most adequate levels of coordination between all security agencies. Moreover, it is a priority to advance and modernise the capabilities of the Border Guards, who defend our frontlines. These measures will ensure that the Arab Army will maintain, as always, the highest degrees of readiness to meet every challenge with utmost competence and excellence”.

Moreover, he said, it is vital to continue boosting the efficiency and morale of the JAF personnel to maintain the best performance levels.

“Accordingly, it is important to provide our brave men and women in the armed forces with all the support and to improve their living conditions, in recognition of their great sacrifices defending Jordan’s security and stability. These brave men and women are our nation’s resilient shield…,” the king said.

He congratulated Freihat on his new post and voiced pride and confidence in the country’s soldiers, stressing that the Arab Army, “which was founded on the principles of the Great Arab Revolt… is fighting the battles of the Arab nation and assuming a leading humanitarian role in different parts of the world, protecting global peace and security”.