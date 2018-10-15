Minister signs agreements to improve Balqa, Zarqa water networks

AMMAN — Water Minister Raed Abul Saud on Monday signed a number of agreements that included three projects to implement water lines and networks in the governorates of Balqa and Zarqa funded by the second Saudi grant and Water Authority budget at a value of JD500,000, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Abu Saud said that these projects seek to develop and improve water supply and services to citizens in light of the increasing pressure on the network stemming from the large refugee influx.

He noted that the projects in the Balqa Governorate, worth JD119,000, will be implemented in the Umm Jawzah area by a local contractor, with all works expected to be completed in four months.

The minister added that the 800mm water line, estimated at a value of JD80,000 and funded by the Water Authority budget, will be implemented by a local contractor. It will improve water supply to Derar area in Dei Alla, and are scheduled to be finished within three months, with the line being operational before summer.

In Zarqa, a tender has been submitted to implement the 300mm main carrier line, worth JD265 million, where all works will be completed by the beginning of next summer.

Abul Saud confirmed that the ministry will identify all areas that need water networks development based on priority and available financial abilities.