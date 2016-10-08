‘Ministerial panel mulls move to license online ride sharing services’

AMMAN — As online ride sharing services protest the detention of their drivers, authorities said a committee is studying the issue of licensing operators like Careem.

Careem cab booking service said on Saturday that four of its “captains” were detained in Amman on Friday evening, adding in a statement that they were cleared and sent home.

“We are currently in talks with the authorities to try to resolve the matter… We do not want to cause any inconvenience to our customers and mainly fear the implications this might have on our captains who rely on us to make a living,” the service said in a statement.

The company noted that last month it submitted all the necessary documents to the government to obtain an official licence, adding that the company aims to improve the transport infrastructure and to recruit 10,000 captains by 2018.

Transport Ministry Secretary General Ammar Gharaibeh said a ministerial committee is studying the situation of private operators like Careem and is taking all scenarios into consideration.

“Our main concern is that the current operators are not harmed by licensing the operators under study. Still, we are aware of the advantages of the service they provide and the fact that they are spread all over the world,” he told The Jordan Times over the phone on Saturday.

Gharaibeh did not say when the study might be completed, but acknowledged the need to “accelerate” work on the issue.

Amman Traffic Department Director Col. Bassem Kharabsheh said unlicensed operators that transport passengers in private or rented cars, such as Careem, do not only trespass public transport regulations but also violate traffic laws.

He explained that their drivers are not licensed for public transportation, and their vehicles are not insured as public transport cars in case of accidents, adding that they do not commit to paying tariffs and taxes that apply to public drivers.

“From a security point of view, these drivers do not undergo any security check,” Kharabsheh said, adding that those who drive in private cars are not allowed to transport passengers for money, and those who use rented cars are only allowed self-service.

“We detain drivers committing such violations on a daily basis,” he told The Jordan Times, adding that the department deals with licensed public transportation drivers equally.

In an official statement on Friday, the Central Traffic Department said 80 private vehicles were impounded in the capital and a number of governorates for violating traffic regulations, such as transporting passengers in private cars for money.

The move is part of the department’s campaign, and it was taken after complaints from licensed operators.

In the same campaign, 130 public transport vehicles were impounded for violations including selectively choosing passengers, not using the meter, refusing to take passengers without legitimate reasons and over-pricing.

Kharabsheh said the department seized the vehicles of drivers using Careem or similar unlicensed operators, fined them and transferred them to the concerned administrative governor to commit to not repeating the violation.

Careem operates in around 30 cities worldwide. Drivers who join the company’s team transport passengers via private or rented cars.