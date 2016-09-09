Ministries, PSD announce measures for Eid holiday

AMMAN — The Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Ministry on Thursday announced that the Eid Al Adha (feast of the sacrifice) prayer will be at 6:45am on the first day of Eid, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The ministry’s spokesperson, Sinan Majali, said Al Hussein Youth City will be Amman’s main venue for the prayer, adding that there will be designated locations for women.

Parking lots will also be available, according to Petra.

Meanwhile, the various directorates and units of the Public Security Department (PSD) on Thursday started implementing the measures planned for the Eid holiday, Petra reported.

The environmental aspect will be given “special focus”, as the Rangers will conduct campaigns at shopping areas and public spaces to deal with any arising environmental violations, a PSD statement said.

On the security front, the PSD maintained that its personnel will be “fully prepared” for the festive period, and that police presence will be increased to ensure effectiveness.

For their part, the Central Traffic Department and the Highway Patrol Directorate will “be ready” to deal with the various expected deadlocks, especially during the Eid prayer and around shopping malls and parks for the rest of the holiday, Petra reported.

The Eid holiday starts on Sunday and continues through Thursday.

The departments urged the public to cooperate with traffic police and not to “further complicate” traffic jams with “irresponsible driving”.

On the occasion, the PSD said correctional and rehabilitation facilities will be open for visits in the morning throughout the holiday to afford inmates the chance to celebrate with their families, according to Petra.

Homeowners are also advised to “properly secure” their houses if they are unattended for a long period as they visit their relatives or spend their days outside.

Also on Thursday, Minister of Water Hazem Nasser issued his directives to all relevant parties to ensure water services suffer no interruption during the holiday, according to Petra.

Meanwhile, the Greater Amman Municipality said its central market will only be closed on Monday, the first day of Eid (and the second day of the holiday), Petra reported.

The city’s residents can do their shopping at the market as of Tuesday noon.