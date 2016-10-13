You are here
‘Ministry following up on death of Jordanian student pilot in US’
By Laila Azzeh - Oct 13,2016 - Last updated at Oct 13,2016
AMMAN — The government is following up on a plane crash that killed a Jordanian student pilot in the US on Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
The 28-year-old student, identified as Feras Freitekh, was killed and his instructor was seriously injured when their plane crashed in Hartford.
Two people near the site of the crash were also injured.
“The Foreign Ministry is following up on the issue with the concerned US authorities. We are being updated with the investigation’s developments,” Spokesperson Sabah Al Rafie told The Jordan Times.
Although an investigation is under way, new reports are claiming that the incident was an “intentional act”.
A childhood friend of the deceased, who preferred anonymity, noted that Freitekh, who went to the US to become a pilot, used to have an “intense fascination for flying”.
“As far as I, and those close to Feras, remember, he has always dreamt of becoming a pilot. It was a passion that stayed with him throughout his life,” he told The Jordan Times.
Freitekh’s profile picture on Facebook shows him kissing the nose of a plane.
Related Articles
AMMAN — A Public Security Department (PSD) pilot was killed and his co-pilot was injured when their helicopter crashed while they were carry
A Royal Jordanian Air Force pilot and his student were killed when their jet fighter crashed early Monday in the North of the Kingdom during a training mission, according to an army statement.
The remains of Iraqi student pilot Laith Ali was sent to Iraq on Tuesday.
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Oct 12, 2016
Oct 14, 2016
Opinion
Oct 13, 2016
Oct 13, 2016
Oct 13, 2016
Oct 13, 2016
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment