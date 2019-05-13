Ministry issues 122 fines in Ramadan

By JT - May 13,2019 - Last updated at May 13,2019

AMMAN — The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply on Monday said it had issued 122 fines for price non-disclosure in the first week of Ramadan, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Ministry Spokesperson Yanal Barmawi said that the ministry increased inspection rounds and called on citizens to report violations of price disclosure regulations.

Citizens are encouraged to submit their complaints via the interactive platform, which is designed to enable market price control measures and accurate inspections, the statement carried by Petra said. Ministry personnel also follow up on Ramadan offers, promotions and sales to ensure they are real, the statement underlined.