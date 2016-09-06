Ministry launches first well powered by renewable energy in badia

AMMAN — The Ministry of Water on Tuesday launched Jordan’s first well powered solely by renewable energy, in an experiment that could be replicated across the badia, a ministry official said.

The well is located in Salhiyet Al Naim in Ruweished District, 300km east of the capital, and serves a population of 130 people, according to the ministry.

The Water Authority of Jordan drilled the well and installed a pump and a water treatment plant, WAJ Secretary General Tawfiq Habashneh said in a statement e-mailed to The Jordan Times.

The project cost 1 million euros (around JD798,000) and was funded by a grant from the Greek government via Hellenic Aid.

The water treatment plant is powered by wind, solar and magnetic energy, according to Habashneh, who underscored that the plant can sustain its operations year-round without the need for any other source of power.

“The well is generating 50 cubic metres of water per day using advanced clean energy,” he said.

Meanwhile, the ministry’s spokesperson, Omar Salameh, said the technology will be replicated in other parts of the badia, noting that it has proven beneficial in remote areas.

“The main source of water in the northeastern badia is underground water. The ministry is expanding its reliance on renewable energy, particularly in remote areas,” Salameh told The Jordan Times.

He added that the ministry plans to improve its energy efficiency to reduce its electricity bill.

In 2014, the ministry spent JD141 million on electricity to pump water, making up 45 per cent of the operational and maintenance costs for the year, according to the 2016-2025 National Water Strategy.

According to the strategy document, the use of renewable energy technologies will be expanded to protect the environment and mitigate the effect of fluctuating energy prices on the water sector.

By 2025, energy consumption at water utilities will be cut by 15 per cent, while renewable energy’s contribution to the water sector’s power supply will be raised to 10 per cent, according to the strategy.