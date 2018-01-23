You are here
Ministry starts dispensing cash subsidy
By JT - Jan 23,2018 - Last updated at Jan 23,2018
AMMAN — The Finance Ministry on Tuesday disbursed the full cash subsidy of JD27 per each member of the families of Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army’s and security apparatuses’ personnel, along with the JD33 for beneficiaries of the National Aid Fund.
The ministry on Wednesday will continue disbursing the annual cash subsidies to other beneficiaries working at ministries and public institutions, as well as retirees and Social Security Corporation pensioners, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The ministry called on other citizens who meet eligibility requirements to register and apply on the designated website: da3mak.jo.
The financial compensation is part of a JD171 million social safety network fund included in the 2018 budget to offset the impact of removing the bread subsidy.
