Moderate, cool weather forecast for this week

AMMAN — The weather on Tuesday is forecast to be moderate in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, and cool around the rest of the Kingdom, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).

The department forecasts moderate and cool weather for Wednesday, as well as Thursday.

Easterly winds forecast for this week will cause a charge of static electricity between people, especially when they shake hands according to an article published by Arabiaweather.com.

The article explained that this phenomenon occurs when the air is dry and has low levels of water steam, making it easier for positive and negative ions to attract and cause the electric charge.

The website advised to touch a “safe metal object”, such as a key, often, to avoid the accumulation of static electricity on one’s body.

The JMD predicts that temperatures in Amman on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are expected to reach a high of 27°C during the day. and a low of 15°C at night.

In Zarqa, temperatures are forecast to hover between 28°C and 16°C on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Irbid is predicted to witness temperatures between 27°C and 13°C over the three days, while temperatures in Aqaba are predicted to range between 34°C and 23°C.

Despite consistent moderate weather, the JMD warned of low visibility on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday due to dust formation, especially in badia area.