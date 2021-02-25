Mosques to open for Friday prayer between 11:40am and 12:40pm

By JT - Feb 25,2021 - Last updated at Feb 25,2021

AMMAN — Worshippers will be allowed to attend Friday prayer in the mosques on foot between 11:40am and 12:40pm, Awqaf Minister Mohammad Khalaileh announced on Thursday.

The minister called on worshippers to abide by public safety measures, notably bringing a prayer mat, maintaining physical distancing and wearing face masks, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The decision was made after the Prime Minister issued Circular No. 24 of 2021, based on Defence Order No. 19 that has granted the Awqaf minister procedural powers aimed at protecting public safety and health.