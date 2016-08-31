Most Jordanians support nuclear energy programme — poll

AMMAN — Around 60 per cent of Jordanians say their knowledge of nuclear energy is insufficient, while 77 per cent believes nuclear energy should be a strategic priority, according to a survey released on Wednesday.

The Centre for Strategic Studies (CSS) polled 2,505 Jordanians and 700 opinion leaders between July 24 and August 2 to measure the level of awareness about the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes and the Jordanian nuclear programme.

Among opinion leaders, 60 per cent said their knowledge of nuclear energy was good, and 67 per cent believe nuclear energy should be a top strategic priority, according to the CSS, which is based at the University of Jordan.

Around 43 per cent of the members of the public surveyed had watched, read or heard news about the Jordanian nuclear programme, compared with 83 per cent of opinion leaders.

Among the public, TV ranked as the main source of information about the nuclear programme, followed by social networking sites, news websites and friends.

Opinion leaders surveyed said their main source of information was newspapers and websites, followed by TV and finally lectures and workshops.

Around 73 per cent of the public surveyed believe that it is just a matter of time before Jordan starts its nuclear project, compared with 66 per cent of opinion leaders.

Among the public, 54 per cent of survey respondents believe that building a nuclear power plant will help curb climate change and the negative impact of burning fuels, while 73 per cent of opinion leaders believe so.

The Jordan Atomic Energy Commission (JAEC) said recently that the Kingdom’s first nuclear power plant could be operational by 2025, if sufficient financing is secured.

Jordan is currently in talks with German, Czech, Chinese and Japanese companies, among others, to supply turbines and electrical systems for the power plant, JAEC Chairman Khaled Toukan said recently.

Thirty per cent of the $10 billion project will be financed equally by Jordan and Russia, who are partners in the project. JAEC is engaged in discussions with companies to secure the remaining 70 per cent to pay for turbines and electrical systems, Toukan said.

Under an agreement with Russia, Jordan plans to build a power plant with two nuclear reactors, each with a capacity of 1,000 megawatts.