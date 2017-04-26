You are here

Home » Local » Mother allegedly attacks teachers as Education Ministry vows action

By JT - Apr 26,2017 - Last updated at Apr 26,2017

AMMAN — The Education Ministry on Wednesday followed up on alleged assaults against teachers at Dahiyat Al Rashid Secondary School for Girls, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. 

Sami Salaytah, the ministry’s secretary general for technical and administrative affairs, said the ministry condemns all forms of violence against schools, their teachers and employees, noting that the ministry will take all legal measures necessary against the attackers. 

The Jordan Teachers Association (JTA) on Wednesday said that the mother of one of the students at the secondary school insulted the teachers and beat two of them, according to Petra. 

The mother came to the school after being summoned by the administration to discuss her daughter's refusal to go out during lunch break. The mother allegedly insulted the teachers and started taking pictures of the school's facilities without permission, Petra quoted the association as saying, adding that she hit one teacher in the face and scratched another who was trying to stop her from taking photos. 

The JTA said the mother called her husband, who allegedly told her to hurt herself in order to file a malicious complaint against the teachers.  Civil Defence Department personnel arrived at the school and took the mother, who allegedly feigned fainting, according to the JTA. 

The school's principal filed a complaint against the mother at a police station in the presence of the JTA's lawyer, the association said, while its Deputy President Ibrahim Shabaneh said that they will sue the mother through the lawyer and file a complaint against her at the Jordan Bar Association, since the mother is a lawyer, noting that the JTA will not withdraw the complaint. 

