MP faces discipline over ‘insulting’ remarks

AMMAN — The Lower House on Wednesday referred MP Ghazi Hawamleh to the Committee on Rules and Discipline for remarks he made under the Dome deemed by the House as libel targeting the King.

The lawmaker, who might be dismissed if found guilty, made the statements while presenting his notes on the government's policy statement.

Speaker Atef Tarawneh said that Hawamleh's remarks, which questioned the King's powers, have been deleted from the chamber's records, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Parliamentary sources were quoted by Al Rai newspaper as saying that the discipline committee will convene on Thursday to look into the case.

They also said that a group of MPs were authoring a memorandum to be sent to His Majesty, requesting that Hawamleh's case be included on the agenda of the extraordinary session.