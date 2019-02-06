MPs brawl in Lower House over ‘cash payments’ accusations

AMMAN — The Lower House session on Wednesday descended into scenes of chaos when two MPs almost came to blows, following accusations of corruption by one of their colleagues.

The brawl began after MP Mohammad Riyati listed the names of judges and attorney generals he claimed received cash payments from the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority totalling JD1 million between 2011 and 2016.

Dismayed by the accusations, MP Zaid Shawabkeh started yelling at Riyati and then tried to attack him but was prevented by his colleague, Saddah Habashneh.

Habashneh, Karak MP, threw bottles of water at Shawabkeh and tried hitting him with Deputy Mefleh Khazaleh’s headband, which he snatched from his keffiyeh.

Habashneh and Shawabkeh appeared to be about to engage in a physical fight, but were prevented by their colleagues.

The video of the brawl went viral on social media with many people criticising the two MPs with unmistakable sarcasm.