Mulki discusses Syria ceasefire with Turkish counterpart

AMMAN — Prime Minister Hani Mulki on Friday discussed the Russian-Turkish deal for truce in Syria and the need to ensure all parties commit to stopping the violence during a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Binali Yildirim.

Mulki voiced hope that the ceasefire will lead to the launch of a political operation that will eventually enable refugees to return safely to their homes, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The deal, brokered last week by Russia and Turkey, which back opposing sides, reduced the level of violence, but firefights, air strikes and shelling continued in some areas, according to Reuters.

But the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the level of fighting had fallen on Saturday, and the truce was not currently at risk.

The ceasefire deal is the third this year, but the first not to involve the US or the UN.

Russia urged the UN Security Council on Friday to give its blessing to the deal, due to be followed by peace talks in the Kazakh capital, Astana, Reuters reported.

In the phone call with Yildirim, Mulki stressed Jordan’s unaltered stance regarding the Syrian crisis, noting that a political solution is the only way to end it, Petra reported.

He voiced hope that the Turkish-Russian deal will be a step to reach that political solution.

The Turkish prime minister also stressed the importance of economic cooperation and invited Mulki to visit Turkey to discuss issues of mutual interest and boost cooperation.

He delivered the greetings of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to His Majesty King Abdullah, offering also his condolences over the death of civilians and security personnel in the line of duty in Karak’s recent terror incidents.

Yildirim stressed the importance of joining efforts to combat terrorism.

Mulki thanked the Turkish government for offering its condolences and said he will visit Turkey in the beginning of 2017, Petra reported.