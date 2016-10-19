Mulki to head ministerial team to Saudi Arabia today

AMMAN — Prime Minister Hani Mulki is scheduled to start a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday as part of the Joint Saudi-Jordanian Coordination Council, which is mandated to handle all aspects of cooperation between the two countries.

Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani told The Jordan Times that discussions will address coordination and consultation in political issues at the bilateral and regional levels.

“Ten ministers will accompany Mulki during the visit”, Momani said.

Mulki will hold talks with high-ranking Saudi officials and discussions will also address cooperation in various fields including energy, industry and trade, finance, transport, investment, planning and international cooperation and media.

The council is aimed at developing and deepening strategic relations between the two countries in the fields referred to in the joint statement issued in Aqaba on April 11, 2016.

The council will hold its meetings regularly by rotation between the two countries.

The move was followed by establishing the Jordan Investment Fund under a law enacted for the purpose of offering special incentives to investors and specifying the projects targeted by the fund.