Mulki instructs state agencies to facilitate IEC’s mission

By JT - May 16,2017 - Last updated at May 16,2017

AMMAN — Prime Minister Hani Mulki on Tuesday issued a circular instructing all ministries and public departments to facilitate the mission of the Independent Election Commission (IEC) and to publish awareness material in their offices and affiliated institutions.

The circular was released to help raise awareness of the local elections process, urge public participation and explain election procedures, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The purpose of the August 15 local elections, which will be conducted for the first time under the Decentralisation Law, is to enhance the participation of citizens in the decision-making process, allowing each governorate to identify, through a largely elected council, its priorities and needs, and follow up on the implementation of the selected projects.

Under the Municipal Elections Law, each eligible voter will vote on two separate ballots: one for the mayor and another for one local council member.

There are 100 municipalities excluding the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM), each of which having a 25 per cent quota set for women who do not make it through direct vote.

Regarding governorate council elections, there are 158 districts, with 304 seats, 85 per cent of which will be filled through citizens' vote and 15 per cent appointed by the Cabinet. There is an additional 10 per cent quota for women.

The law stipulates that 75 per cent of GAM’s council members are to be elected, while the remaining 25 per cent will be appointed by the Cabinet.