By JT - May 31,2017 - Last updated at May 31,2017

AMMAN — The general assembly of the Jordan National Commission for Education, Culture and Science on Tuesday held its annual meeting for 2017, highlighting the importance of increasing communication between its three bodies: the general assembly, the executive office and the secretariat.

Education Minister Omar Razzaz, head of the commission, called for increasing communication to enable the commission to invest its capabilities in enhancing Jordan's role in international events and benefiting from the programmes offered by the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation (ALECSO), Islamic Educational Cultural and Scientific Organisation (ISESCO) and UNESCO, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Razzaz highlighted the importance of continuous coordination to develop effective and real partnership among public and private institutions and NGOs, so as to contribute to improving the performance of the Kingdom's organisations in national and regional projects, especially in the educational sector.

The minister voiced his pride and admiration for members of the general assembly and praised the commission's achievements in 2016, Petra reported.

Attendees of the meeting also discussed and endorsed the 2016 annual and financial reports of the commission, as well as endorsing its 2017 plan.

During the meeting, Amal Nuseir of the Yarmouk University was elected vice president of the commission's general assembly.

Ibtisam Ayoub, secretary of the commission, reviewed the commission's achievements in 2016 in the cooperation fields with ALECSO, ISESCO and UNESCO and the 2017 annual plan, Petra added.