NATO launches defence capacity-building project for Jordan

AMMAN — NATO on Monday launched a defence capacity building project dubbed “Enhancing Jordan’s capacity for Crisis Management, Continuity of Government and Exercises”, according to a statement published on the alliance’s website.

The three-year project will assist the Jordanian National Centre for Security and Crisis Management in achieving full operational capability and enhancing Jordan’s capacity in national resilience, continuity of government and crisis management.

At the project initiation signing ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Jordanian National Centre for Security and Crisis Management Brigadier General Adnan Abbadi and NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General John Manza stressed the importance of NATO’s cooperation with Jordan in its efforts towards institutionalising national crisis management capabilities.

Contributions by four NATO members: the Netherlands, Germany, Norway and Turkey — to the NATO Defence Capacity Building Trust Fund — “made this flagship project possible”, the statement indicated.

“Initiation of this project represents an important milestone for the NATO-Jordan Defence Capacity Building Package, and in the strategic partnership between NATO and Jordan,” the statement concluded.