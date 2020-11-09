NCHR holds training for new judges

AMMAN — The National Centre for Human Rights (NCHR), in cooperation with the Judicial Council (JC), supported by the Danish Institute for Human Rights (DIHR), on Sunday held a training course for new Jordanian judges, titled: “International Human Rights Conventions and Fair Trial Guarantees”.

Speaking during the inaugural session, NCHR Commissioner General Alaa Armouti emphasised that the centre has sought to strengthen partnership with the judiciary, underlining the importance of its role in protecting basic rights and preserving human dignity, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Since its establishment, he noted the NCHR has implemented several training workshops for judges on issues related to international human rights conventions that Jordan has ratified, as well as on fair trial guarantees.

Armouti said the NCHR is continuing, in cooperation with local and international partners, to hold more activities and training courses aimed at promoting human rights and increasing related awareness, in a bid to integrate them in the courts.

Reviewing its role and mission, he said the NCHR as a national institution seeks to protect human rights, propagate its culture, monitor its implementation, provide legal advice and assistance to those in need, and take the necessary administrative and legal measures to address complaints related to human rights violations and abuses to mitigate and phase out their impacts, Petra reported.