NCHR report sheds light on human trafficking cases

AMMAN — The number of human trafficking cases investigated in 2019 reached 205, according to the annual report of the National Centre for Human Rights (NCHR) on the situation of human rights in Jordan for the year 2019.

The report revealed that 155 of the investigated cases were related to labourers, 13 of which were referred to the Public Prosecutor.

The number of victims was nine, and the number of perpetrators was 28, while approximately 97 victims were sheltered in each of “Dar Karama” for the Protection of Victims of Human Trafficking and the Women’s Union in Jordan.

Based on the Prevention of Human Trafficking Law No. 9 of 2009 and in accordance with Article 7 of the law, Dar Karama was established as a system of shelters for victims of human trafficking, providing them protection and integrated service all the while preserving their rights, according to Dar Karama’s official website.

“We address two issues in the annual report, the first is the right to work and the second is the right to a fair trial. The report also discusses the issue from a legal point of view and includes recommendations from NCHR,” Saif Al Junaidi, head of the Legislation Unit at NCHR, told The Jordan Times on Wednesday.

Junaidi notedthat the most prominent recommendation is the inclusion of begging under human trafficking crimes along with the detention, concealment, or destruction of travel or residence documents or identity cards for workers in Jordan.

“NCHR encouraged the establishment of a fund to assist victims of human trafficking to be used to provide legal assistance to victims. We also recommended the allocation of finances from the budget of the Ministry of Justice to support the proposed fund, instead of complete reliance on donations and grants,” Junaidi said.

According to the report, in the year 2019, the Ministry of Labour dealt with 621 complaints related to domestic workers. During the same year, the ministry also visited 35 domestic worker recruitment offices, and issued warnings to 50 for violating the Labour Law. Moreover, three recruitment offices were closed over violations in 2019 alone and about JD165,501 was returned to citizens.

“The scope of our work at the centre covers all residents regardless of nationality. We also follow the affairs of Jordanians abroad,” Junaidi noted.

By law, NCHR has the authority to make unannounced visits to public and private institutions such as rehabilitation centres, factories, and shelter centres among others to carry on its operations.

“We meet with workers there and refer any complaints to the authorities and follow up with them. We also have a hotline and an e-mail address to receive complaints,” Junaidi added.