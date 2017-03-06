New customs bill approved by Cabinet

AMMAN — The Cabinet on Monday approved a 2017 draft law amending the Customs Law.

The draft law aims to facilitate customs procedures in line with international agreements, recently signed by the Kingdom , that depend on electronic tools for presenting customs statements, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The new regulations will also allow pre-clearance on imported goods, facilitate procedures for examining merchandise and create rules for customs examinations before export.

The draft law also aims to activate a mechanism for risk management, as well as execute international obligations on monitoring goods of “dual usage”, including items that enter the Kingdom for transit or re-export.

The draft law grants the customs court the power to examine cases related to customs smuggling and grants the customs prosecutor the authority to investigate cases of money laundering related to smuggling.

The regulations will also provide for the legal disposal of hazardous items and grant authority to the prosecutor to order the detention of smuggling suspects, instead of than the Jordan Customs Department director.