New details emerge in Water Ministry tender allotment case

AMMAN — The Council of the Integrity and Anti-corruption Commission on Thursday referred a number of cases related to the water sector to the Public Prosecution.

One of the cases is connected to a former water minister who reportedly signed a procurement agreement for water supply services between the Water Ministry and a well owner in 2019.

An official source, in a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, said that the majority of the wells are not operational, adding that the wells do not have licences to pump water.

The source also said that a number of contracts have been extended long before they had expired, with the contracts extended until 2030.

The financial excesses also included adjusting the purchase price of water to one that is higher than that in the agreements, according to the Jordan News agency, Petra.

The ministry, “under pressure from influential forces”, also drew up contracts to purchase the services of 1,287 people without abiding by the procedures of purchase orders and without the existence of purchase contracts or an actual need for such persons.

The issue of the purchase of two excavators made by the Ministry of Water and Irrigation, under the minister at the time, at a cost of $1,550,000 was also referred to the Public Prosecutor on the charge of non-compliance with the legislation governing the procurement procedure.