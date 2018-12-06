New evaluation criteria for government employees as of 2019

AMMAN — The government and the Professional Associations Council on Wednesday agreed to ratify the public sector employee evaluation system, under the newly amended Civil Service Bureau (CSB) by-law, which will go into effect as of January 1, 2019.

Meanwhile, public servants will remain subject to the standing regulations until the by-law goes into effect.

The 2018 evaluation will not include the normative distribution placement mechanism stipulated under Article 71 of the current by-law, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, said.

Prime Minister Omar Razzaz said, during a meeting with the council members, that public employee assessment should focus on performance and creativity rather than education level and experience.

The premier added that the current mechanism places 90 to 95 per cent of employees within the range of excellence.

“This cannot continue at a time when all of us admit that there is administrative flabbiness in our public sector,” he said.

The two sides agreed on an evaluation mechanism based on measurable variables and criteria, Petra said.

Minister of State for Media Affairs Jumana Ghunaimat said that a team made up of members from both sides will be formed to set these criteria and reach a conclusion within the next two weeks.