New factory to create 500 jobs in Northern Jordan Valley

AMMAN — The Central Employment Directorate of the Ministry of Labour on Thursday finished receiving job applications for a new factory branch in the Northern Jordan Valley, which plans to employ 500 workers, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The project was established in cooperation with Irbid Employment Directorate and Norseen Company for Garment Industry.

The ministry's Employment Director Hayel Zabin said that the employment process will extend over various phases, the first of which will begin next month, with 250 workers, most of whom are women, expected to will be trained and employed.

He added that the remaining number of employees will begin their work once the second phase of the project is completed during this year and the outset of next year.

Ministry of Labour Spokesperson Mohammad Khateeb said that establishing similar projects have created real job opportunities, pointing out that "the incentives the ministry provides for employees and employers had a great influence on increasing the number of projects".

"According to the agreement signed with Norseen Company, the ministry will pay 30 per cent of the employees' wages, transport allowances, and their social security subscriptions for 18 to 24 months," Khateeb explained.

For their part, mayors in the Northern Jordan Valley stressed that employees, especially women, "have proved their efficiency and commitment to work", praising the ministry's efforts in creating job opportunities for people in the governorate.