New local cases warrant increased vigilance —Adaileh

AMMAN — The occurrence of new local COVID-19 cases calls for further commitment and “seriousness” in enforcing Defence Order No. 11, which commits people to wearing gloves and face masks while in public, Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said on Saturday.

“Sadly, some are still sceptical about the seriousness of the coronavirus that claimed many lives worldwide,” Adaileh said.

“It is irresponsible and ridiculous to claim that the rate of infection can be fabricated or employed to serve certain purposes,” he added.

Adaileh stressed that the government is keen to maintain the Kingdom's epidemiological situation under control, especially as the country is approaching parliamentary elections and the start of the new academic year.

The minister also called on the public to wear face masks, observe physical distancing and avoid gatherings of more than 20 people to prevent infection.

He attributed the current “positive epidemiological status” to the public’s commitment, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

As for enforcing Defence Order No. 11, Adaileh said that it is a precautionary measure to curb the spread of the pandemic and to maintain public safety and health, especially due to the reemergence of the pandemic regionally and internationally and the occurrence of new local cases in the Kingdom.

He also pointed out that the government is scheduled this week to set a date for activating the defence order.

The minister said that the current epidemiological situation in Jordan “does not require the reimposition of a comprehensive curfew or increase of partial curfew hours”.