New online platforms launched to encourage mineral resource investments — Kharabsheh

AMMAN — Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh on Sunday said that the two online platforms, launched last Thursday, will increase investments in mineral resources and improve e-services.

According to a ministry statement, cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, Kharabsheh said that the two platforms were created by the Government Accelerators Centre.

He added that the first platform will facilitate the approval procedures of sales tax and customs fee exemptions for renewable energy systems and energy consumption rationalisation, with the aim to save time and effort, eliminating the use of paper and switching to digital services.

He noted that the partner authorities in the first platform are the Jordan Customs Department, the Jordan Standards and Metrology Organisation, and the Income and Sales Tax Department.

The minister added that recipients of the service can create an account for their company through the link: exemp.memr.gov.jo.

Using the link, they can submit a request for any of three services: Energy rationalisation systems, power generation systems, water heating systems, and solar cells, and follow up with requests or transactions through their own accounts, the minister noted.

He added that the Companies Control Department and Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply were linked online to share account creation data such as commercial registration and tax numbers.

Kharabsheh noted that the second platform aims to facilitate investment procedures in mineral resources and connect the concerned authorities to reduce time and effort.

Director of Institutional Development at the ministry Shorouk Abdelghani said that investors can choose from the following categories on the platform to apply to: Petrol, oil shale, coal, and strategic minerals.