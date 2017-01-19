Newly opened Mafraq healthcare facility to provide service in ‘off-grid settings’

AMMAN — The Health Ministry on Wednesday inaugurated a health facility in Mafraq, 80km northeast of the capital, to provide quality medical services in off-grid settings.

The Connected Solar Clinic was funded by Siemens Stiftung — a non-profit foundation established by Siemens AG — and designed and implemented by SOLARKIOSK, according to a statement released by Siemens Stiftung on Thursday.

The clinic adds to the capacities of the Ministry of Health in the bordering region to Syria, where medical facilities for residents and Syrian refugees struggle to keep up with rising pressure.

Based on “an award-winning design by SOLARKIOSK”, the clinic is equipped with “high-quality medical diagnostics and treatment equipment”, such as an ultrasound and a haematology lab, and is able to treat up to 75 patients per day, according to the statement.

The clinic is entirely autonomous from the electrical grid and powers a range of medical devices. The solar energy that powers the clinic also supports broadband connectivity, linking it to the digital health platform of the ministry.

According to UNHCR, almost 700,000 registered refugees live in Jordan today, a substantial portion of whom reside in Mafraq.

This increase in population has put considerable strain on the governorate’s medical facilities, necessitating the establishment of additional facilities to cope with the increasing demand from residents and refugees alike, the statement said.