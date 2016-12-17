NGO seeks to bring 90,000 dropouts back to school

AMMAN — YARA, a youth volunteering initiative aiming to make “a more compassionate and bright Jordan”, held an orientation session on Saturday to introduce its projects to university students wishing to volunteer for a good cause.

One of YARA’s various projects is Educate a Kid (EduKid), which is helping to put back 90,000 children in Jordan back in school.

“YARA [Youth Association for Reality and Awareness] was founded by myself and some friends. We all chipped in to fund this initiative, and we are trying to hold fundraising events,” Amir Shihade, the founder and director of Yara, told The Jordan Times in an interview on the sidelines of the workshop.

Shihade highlighted the importance of volunteers and citizens to ensure the success of EduKid initiative.

“Citizens are the most important part of our initiatives. Alone, we cannot succeed,” he said.

According to Shihade, the long commute to school, child labour and lack of motivation of students due to the discouraging school environment are the biggest challenges that face the children nowadays.

YARA seeks to gather unused school books to distribute to public schools in remote areas, raise awareness on education in areas where child labour is rampant and raise funds to implement projects to enhance the school environment.

Shihade, a previous winner of the King Abdullah II Award for Youth Innovation and Achievement, said he is able to form networks “that will help us achieve our goals”.

“Hopefully, the public schools will collaborate with YARA when implementing our projects,” he added.

YARA has conducted 35 projects with 31,000 beneficiaries since June 2010, according to its co-founder.

YARA’s overall goal is, by every means available, to reach out to as many people as possible and help them realise their true potential, according to the NGO’s website.