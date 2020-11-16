Numerous tourism businesses mull closure before year-end — JSTA

AMMAN — The Jordan Society of Tourism and Travel Agents (JSTA) on Sunday that said a number of tourism and travel businesses have informed the society of their intention to shut down their doors and lay off employees prior to the end of 2020.

The projected closure is triggered by the travel companies' inability to continue their operations, due to the revenue losses, and the complete suspension of the tourist activities worldwide, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported citing a JSTA statement.

The complete suspension of tourist and travel companies' operations for a 10-month period due to the pandemic, has rendered these businesses unable to keep their workers, pay out their salaries, rent offices, the statement said.

To date, 60 travel businesses have closed their doors, noted the JSTA, adding the tourist sector is hard-hit by the pandemic, especially since global and local expectations indicate that the hiatus hitting the tourism sector will last for a long period, and great losses will be incurred, said the statement.

To maintain services countrywide, the JSTA called on the concerned authorities to find "quick" solutions to maintain the continuity of the sector’s work, avoid the fallout and protect its workers, Petra reported.