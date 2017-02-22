Official website for Arab summit 2017 launched

AMMAN — The media committee in charge of preparations for the Arab summit to be hosted in Jordan between March 23 and 29, launched the summit’s official website (http://www.arabsummit2017.jo) on Tuesday, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The website offers information on the Arab League, member states, and the latest news on preparations for the summit, Petra reported, adding that it also includes a media guidebook for journalists covering its activities.

Through the website, visitors can follow the summit’s news live, with press releases, photos and videos available.

Visitors can also access the meeting’s official social media channels through the website.

The platform will continue to be updated with information related to the Arab summit throughout the period of Jordan’s presidency in 2017, according to Petra.

Last week, the media committee launched the summit’s official social media channels—on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube—complementing the website and reaching out to the largest number of potential followers, especially young Arabs.