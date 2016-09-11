You are here

One dead, another injured as truck carrying sheep overturns

By JT - Sep 11,2016 - Last updated at Sep 11,2016

AMMAN — A man died and another was injured on Sunday when a truck laden with 420 sheep overturned in Zarqa, 22km east of the capital, according to a Civil Defence Department (CDD) statement.

CDD cadres administered first aid to the injured and took him to Zarqa Public Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

Eighty-two sheep died in the accident.

Also on Sunday, the CDD said one person died and 118 others were injured in 195 accidents during the previous 24 hours across the Kingdom.

In one accident, one man died and six were injured in Balqa in a two-vehicle collision, according to the CDD.

The injured were taken to Salt Public Hospital, where they were listed in fair condition.

